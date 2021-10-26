BLACK+DECKER’s Portable Workbench has a 350-pound capacity, now $27 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench (WM125) for *$26.99 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $34 at Home Depot and other retailers, today’s deal delivers more than 20% in savings and ushers in a match of the lowest offer we have tracked since May. If you’re in need of a portable work surface, this notable offer is worthy of your consideration. Once expanded it spans 33.3 by 5 by 5 inches and weighs in at 17.8 pounds. Despite its compact form-factor, a durable steel frame allows it to single-handedly support up to 350 pounds of weight. Rated 4.2/5 stars by Home Depot customers.



more…