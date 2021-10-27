Microsoft is reportedly developing a new version of Windows 11 that’s specifically aimed at low-cost devices, including at its upcoming Surface laptop specifically build for the education sector. While very little is known at this point about the new operating system, it’s pretty clear the purpose here is to optimize its performance in order to run even on slower hardware. While this could very well upset those whose computers have been blocked from getting Windows 11, especially on fast hardware, Microsoft’s intention is actually very simple. The company wants Windows 11 to run on more affordable hardware as well, and this would essentially allow it to target the education sector with a more appealing offering. Windows 11 SE coming later this year By the looks of things, one potential name that Microsoft currently has in mind ...Full Article
Windows 11 SE Currently in the Works
Softpedia0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
'Guardians of the Galaxy' turns family into a game mechanic. It's clunky, but it works.
Mashable
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy took me by surprise. I've played plenty of games over the years that boast thematically..
-
Connect one of these external monitors to your laptop for seamless on-the-go productivity
Mashable
-
Hide your home on video calls and live streams with this clever camera app
Mashable
-
New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS set for November reveal
Autocar
-
Nearly new buying guide: BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
Autocar
Advertisement
More coverage
Remembering 9/11: Richmond restaurants and diners help those impacted by 9/11 attacks
WTVR - Scripps
Remembering 9/11: Richmond restaurants and diners help those impacted by 9/11 attacks