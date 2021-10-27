Belkin’s twist-and-lock AirTag Case with Strap falls back to Amazon low at $10 (23% off)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin AirTag Case with Strap for *$9.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is available in black, white, and pink. Regularly $13, this is 23% of the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low on all three colors and the best price we can find. As you might know from our launch coverage, Belkin’s AirTag case features a twist-and-lock design to securely hold your Apple item tracker in place with a handy strap for a reliable connection to your EDC. You’ll also find a raised edge for scratch protection as well as an open design that won’t get in the way of the AirTag’s chirps and data transmission. You can learn more right here and be sure to head below for more details.



