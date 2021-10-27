Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Juicy Realm, The Great Photo App, ICEY, more

We are now ready to gather up all of Wednesday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Just make sure you dive into this morning’s first notable price drop on the new Apple Watch Series 7 as well as this ongoing deal on Apple’s new 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, then check out all of today’s best software offers. Highlights include titles like Juicy Realm, The Great Photo App, Rebel Inc., ICEY, Severed, and much more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.



more…