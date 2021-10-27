Hide bulky surge protectors with two bamboo cable management boxes: $17.50 (Save 30%)

Baskiss Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the two of its Bamboo Cable Management Boxes for *$17.49 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $25, today’s deal shaves 30% off and newly marks the second-best offer we have tracked. With all sorts of solutions to hide cables, covering up cords is not very difficult at all. The same cannot be said for surge protectors and other bulky pieces of equipment. Thankfully, these cable management boxes are here to save the day and come in two sizes. One spans 15.9 by 6.2 inches while the other clocks in at 12.6 by 5.3 inches. A white exterior is paired with a bamboo-style lid for an appearance that is both clean and modern.



