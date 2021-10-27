Make memories with your family this fall in Radio Flyer’s all-terrain wagon at $103 (2021 low)

Make memories with your family this fall in Radio Flyer’s all-terrain wagon at $103 (2021 low)

9to5Toys

Published

Amazon is offering the Radio Flyer All-Terrain Cargo Wagon for *$102.99 shipped*. Down from $150, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked this year. Ready to tackle any terrain as you go on evening walks with the kids, this wagon is a great buy if you’re wanting to make memories that will last a lifetime with your younger ones. The tires are 10-inches in diameter and filled with air, which makes for a smooth ride as well. There’s an extra-long pull handle too that folds under the wagon when not being used. Plus, with a 200 pound weight capacity ad removable side panels, after taking your kids around the block this wagon can be used for gardening as well. Head below for more.

more…

Full Article