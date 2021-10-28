The Division 2’s Next Major Update Delayed to 2022

The Division 2 fans will have to wait a few more months for new content to arrive, as developer Ubisoft revealed this week it has decided push back the launch of the next major update for the game. The upcoming The Division 2 update would be the most ambitious to date, so it’s no wonder that Ubisoft really wants to do this right. The fact that it’s been delayed is far from being unusual considering how many highly-anticipated games have been pushed back to next year. That being said, if you’re looking to check out The Division 2’s new update, you’ll have to wait until February 2022. The update will kick off the new season and will add a new mode, as well as new content and significant endgame changes and features. According to Ubisoft, “this additional time will allow our passionate development team to deliver the best quality for this new content. Of course, we will in the meantime continue to support the game and work on most pressing live issues.” Meanwhile, T...