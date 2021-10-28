Sci-Fi Fantasy RPG Star Ocean: The Divine Force Revealed for PC and Consoles

The Divine Force is the sixth main installment in the Star Ocean franchise and marks the series’ 25th anniversary. Although the game won’t be out this year, it’s definitely a nice way to celebrate on of the long running RPG series with millions of fans around the globe. During Sony’s State of Play digital event, developers tri-Ace and Square Enix announced Star Ocean: The Divine Force will be coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in 2022. Just like the previous Star Ocean games, The Divine Force will feature a story that mixes sci-fi and fantasy elements, a rich lineup of characters and side stories, as well as a battle system that promises “exhilarating combat with easy control.” Veterans of the series will probably be happy to learn that the “Double Hero” system will make a comeback. In this system, the story spanning the stars and beyond will unfold from the perspective of each protagonist, one from an advanced civilization (...

