Early Data Shows Windows 11 Adoption Going Great

Windows 11 is currently in the process of rolling out to devices out there, and while Microsoft isn’t providing any figures regarding its adoption, data shared by AdDuplex seems to indicate the new OS is already a hit. No less than 1.3 percent of the devices were running Windows 11 before the official launch, obviously as part of the Windows Insider program, and without a doubt, the next-month statistics are going to show a massive market share for the new OS too. At this point, Windows 10 version 21H1 is the leading Windows version on the market with a share of 38.1 percent, while Windows 10 version 20h2 is the runner-up with 36.1 percent. Windows 10 version 2004 is currently the third in the charts with 14.5 percent. Windows 11 currently rolling out The rollout of Windows 11, however, could slow down at one point simply because the new OS isn’t available for all devices running Windows 10. ...