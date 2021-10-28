Microsoft’s high-end i7 Surface Laptop 4 15-inch offers Windows 11 support at low of $150 off

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15-inch i7/32GB/1TB in Matte Black for *$2,249.99 shipped*. Down $150 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Sporting Intel’s 11th Generation i7 processor, you’ll find plenty of power here to handle most tasks. Of course, that’s backed by 32GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe storage alongside a large 15-inch touchscreen display. Alongside that the Surface Laptop 4 features Windows 11 support out of the box, “Omnisonic Speakers” which are backed by Dolby Atmos, a front-facing 720p webcam, and backlit keys. Learn more in our announcement coverage then head below for more.



more…