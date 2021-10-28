PlayStation Plus Games for November Have Just Been Unveiled

Sony has just announced that PlayStation Plus members will receive no less than six games next month, but there’s a catch. Three of the games included in the bundle are VR games, so if you don’t own a PS VR, you won’t be able to play them. However, you can still add these games to your library in case you plan to purchase a PS VR headset later on. The three PS VR titles offered to all PlayStation Plus members are The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition, and Until You Fall. All three VR games will be available to PS Plus subscribers on November 2. Moving on to the juicy part, the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of Knockout City and First Class Trouble will be available to PS Plus members in November, along with the PlayStation 4 version of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. While Knockout Cicy and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning are well-known among PlayStation players, First Class Trouble is a brand-new title that will launc...

