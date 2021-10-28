Apple (AAPL) reports Q4 2021 earnings miss: $83 billion in revenue, more
Published
Apple (AAPL) has officially reported its earnings for fiscal Q4 2021, covering the months of July, August, and September (aka calendar Q3). Amid ongoing supply chain shortages, Apple reported a September quarter revenue record of $83.4 billion, up 29% year over year. It reported profit of $20.5 billion and earnings-per-share of $1.24.
