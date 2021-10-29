Today’s best game deals: Mario Party Superstars $49, Metroid Dread $50, Deathloop, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo’s new Mario Party Superstars releases today and we have some solid price drops. Daily Steals is now offering copies for *$48.99 shipped* using code *ADSMARIO *at checkout. Currently $57 at Amazon, the next best price we can find for folks looking to pick a copy up today is *$50.62 shipped* via eBay Daily Deals. We got another good look at the new Mario Party Superstars in the latest Nintendo Direct including the classic Nintendo 64-era boards and more. You’re looking at over 100 mini games to enjoy with your friends and family either locally or online. Then head below for more including Metroid Dread, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Spelunky 2, New Pokemon Snap, WarioWare, Deathloop, and much more.



