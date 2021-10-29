Microsoft overtakes Apple as world’s most valuable public company, following Apple stock slump after earnings

Apple stock (AAPL) had a meteoric rise in the last couple of years, topping $2 trillion market cap just a year after becoming the first public company ever to hit $1 trillion. Post-pandemic, though, other huge big tech stocks have been catching up.



Today, Microsoft overtook Apple as the world’s most valuable public company, with a market cap of $2.45 trillion. The switch-up happened as Apple stock fell in response to its quarterly earnings results, where its financials came in weaker than expected, due to supply chain issues.



