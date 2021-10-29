Microsoft overtakes Apple as world’s most valuable public company, following Apple stock slump after earnings

Microsoft overtakes Apple as world’s most valuable public company, following Apple stock slump after earnings

9to5Mac

Published

Apple stock (AAPL) had a meteoric rise in the last couple of years, topping $2 trillion market cap just a year after becoming the first public company ever to hit $1 trillion. Post-pandemic, though, other huge big tech stocks have been catching up.

Today, Microsoft overtook Apple as the world’s most valuable public company, with a market cap of $2.45 trillion. The switch-up happened as Apple stock fell in response to its quarterly earnings results, where its financials came in weaker than expected, due to supply chain issues.

more…

Full Article