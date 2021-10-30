Microsoft posted strong financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, and this has propelled the company right on the leading position in the global chart of the most valuable firms. As a result, Microsoft is now the world’s most valuable company with a market cap of $2.49 trillion, while the Cupertino-based rival Apple dropped to the second place with $2.44 trillion. In case you’re wondering how this was possible, Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO explained the company’s cloud offering just keeps bringing home the bacon, as the increase just doesn’t stop during these difficult times for the entire planet. Microsoft’s strong performance during the quarter At the same time, Nadella praised the performance of Windows, explaining that the pandemic has forced people to work from home, with PCs once again playing an important role in everybody’s lives. “We are providing people and organizations everywhere with the most differentiated devi...Full Article
Microsoft Is Now the Most Valuable Company in the Entire World
Softpedia0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Microsoft becomes ‘world’s most valuable publicly-traded company’ after overtaking Apple
BGR India
Microsoft has become the world’s most valuable publicly-traded company after surpassing Apple this year. Microsoft had a market..
-
Microsoft Is Now the World’s Most Valuable Company
WebProNews
-
Microsoft dethrones Apple, becomes world's most valuable company
AppleInsider
-
Microsoft tops Apple to become world's most valuable company
Zee News
-
Microsoft surpasses Apple as the world's most valuable company after the iPhone maker's stock slips on earnings miss
Business Insider
Advertisement
More coverage
Microsoft Overtakes Apple as World's Most Valuable Company
MacRumours.com
Microsoft has overtaken Apple as the world's most valuable company, making the Cupertino tech giant the second most valuable in the..
-
Microsoft overtakes Apple as world’s most valuable public company, following Apple stock slump after earnings
9to5Mac
-
Apple Set to Hand Crown of World's Most Valuable Company to Microsoft
Newsmax
-
The Inside Story-Fighting the Pandemic TRANSCRIPT
VOA News
-
News24.com | Microsoft closes in on Apple in race for world’s most valuable listed firm
News24