Microsoft Is Now the Most Valuable Company in the Entire World

Microsoft posted strong financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, and this has propelled the company right on the leading position in the global chart of the most valuable firms. As a result, Microsoft is now the world’s most valuable company with a market cap of $2.49 trillion, while the Cupertino-based rival Apple dropped to the second place with $2.44 trillion. In case you’re wondering how this was possible, Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO explained the company’s cloud offering just keeps bringing home the bacon, as the increase just doesn’t stop during these difficult times for the entire planet. Microsoft’s strong performance during the quarter At the same time, Nadella praised the performance of Windows, explaining that the pandemic has forced people to work from home, with PCs once again playing an important role in everybody’s lives. “We are providing people and organizations everywhere with the most differentiated devi...