Beard King, ‘The Official Beard Bib’ is 47% off at Amazon, grab yours for $8 Prime shipped

BEARD KING (95% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering The Official Beard Bib for *$8 Prime shipped* once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $15, today’s deal shaves $7 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Most would agree that maintaining a beard makes it look so much better. Unfortunately, routine trimming can be time consuming when there’s a big mess to clean up afterwards. Thankfully there doesn’t there doesn’t have to be with Beard King. This handy accessory has been dubbed “the official beard bib” and easily catches all of the trimmings. It was originally shown off on Shark Tank and has made a name for itself by using suction cups that attach to a mirror to create a place for hair to be collected and easily trashed once finished.



