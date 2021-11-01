Amazon has 23andMe DNA test kits and more marked down from $59 (Up to $100 in savings)

We are now tracking some solid deals on 23andMe and AncestryDNA test kits at Amazon. You can score the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test kit for *$99 shipped*. That’s 50% off the regular $199 price tag, $30 below the previous deal price, and the best we can find. Whether it’s to discover your potential royal bloodline or just to get a better idea of the health traits running in your family, this is among the most popular options out there. It provides over 150 reports all while screening for genetic connections and tracking your ancestral composition across the globe. This kit also features details to discover “what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.” As always with 23andMe, there are no additional hidden fees or lab costs after your initial purchase. Head below for more DNA test kits from *$59*.



more…