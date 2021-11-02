Microsoft Adds It Takes Two, Forza Horizon 5, Minecraft to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has just revealed the first nine games joining Xbox Games Pass in November. The Redmond-based company used players with multiple monthly announcements involving new games added to Xbox Game Pass, so we’re confident that these won’t be the only games to be added to the service’s library this month. Judging by the first list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass, November shapes up to be a great month for members of Microsoft’s game service. Leading the lineup of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s own Forza Horizon 5, which will be playable on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and cloud starting November 9. Next, we have EA’s indie hit It Takes Two, a co-op action-adventure game playable on PC, console and cloud via EA Play. More importantly, Xbox Game Pass members can invite a friend to join the adventure with Friend’s Pass. Football fans will be happy to know that SEGA’s next installment in the Football Manager series is joining Xbox Game Pass on ...