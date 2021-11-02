Troubles at home shadow Biden's climate efforts abroad

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden is joining other world leaders in highlighting the importance of preserving forests as a force against global warming, whipping up ambitions at a U.N. climate summit abroad even as a coal-state U.S. senator is again threatening Biden's landmark climate legislation at home.



Comments by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that he still has doubts about Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, which includes $555 billion in provisions to combat climate change, come at an unfortunate time for the president.



They landed as Biden and his aides are exhorting, coaxing and deal-making with government heads for faster action on cutting climate-wrecking fossil fuel emissions at a summit with more than 100 other world leaders in Glasgow, Scotland, in its second day Tuesday.



Manchin holds a key vote in the Senate, where Biden has the slimmest of Democratic majorities, and he has successively killed off key parts of the administration's climate proposals. He said Monday he was uncertain about the legislation's impact on the economy and federal debt and was as “open to voting against” it as for it.



Biden has been determined to demonstrate to the world that the U.S. is back in the global effort against climate change, after his predecessor Donald Trump pulled the U.S. — the world's largest economy and second-biggest climate polluter — out of the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord.



Putting the U.S. on the path to halve its own output of coal, oil and natural gas pollution by 2050, as his climate legislation seeks to do, “demonstrates to the world the United States is not only back at the table, it hopefully can lead by the power of our example,” Biden told delegates and observers in Glasgow on Monday.



“I know that hasn't always been the...