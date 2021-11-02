Mariah Carey returns to Apple TV+ for new Christmas special, debuting in December
Following the success of last year’s special entitled ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’, Apple and the artist are again partnering up. The company announced today a new holiday special ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’ which will debut on Apple TV+ in December.
The 2021 special will showcase Mariah’s new Christmas single with Khalid and Kirk Franklin, entitled ‘Fall in Love at Christmas’.
