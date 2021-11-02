Cole Haan’s Flash Sale takes up to 40% off Fall’s finest boots

For three days only, Cole Haan offers *up to 40% off* Fall’s finest boots. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. With cooler weather quickly approaching now is a great time to update your boots or take advantage of discounts for holiday gifting. One of our top picks from this sale is the on-trend ZERØGRAND Hiker Boots for men. This style is waterproof, versatile, and great for outdoor activities. These boots are currently marked down to *$229.95*, which is $100 off the original rate. You can choose from two color options and the outsole features a grooved design with rubber pods that help to provide extra grip. With over 600 reviews from Cole Haan customers, these boots are rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan.



