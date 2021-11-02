Pick up four audiobooks and stream the Audible Plus catalog for under $8/mo (Save 46%)

Amazon is offering new members four months of Audible Premium Plus for *$7.95* per month. After the introductory period, the cost goes up to the standard $14.95 per month. Outside of a limited promotion with an Amazon Music bundle, today’s deal is the best that we’ve tracked since Prime Day when the offer was down to $6.95 per month. Audible’s Premium Plus subscription gives you one credit per month to pick from any title in the entire Audible library to own forever. Plus, you can stream or download thousands of audiobooks, podcasts, and more from the Plus catalog. There’s no long-term commitments required either, as you can cancel at any time. Learn more about Audible Premium Plus in our announcement coverage, then head below for more.



