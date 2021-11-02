Greenworks electric mowers, pressure washers, and blowers see off-season deals from $29.50

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Greenworks outdoor electric tools headlined by a particularly notable off-season markdown on its 48V 20-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower at *$365.49*. Shipping is free across the board. Down from its usual $430 price tag, you’re looking at nearly $65 in savings alongside a return to the all-time low and one of the first discounts overall. Equipped with a 20-inch cutting deck, this Greenworks mower is more than capable of handling most mid-sized yards with a 45-minute runtime thanks to its pair of included batteries. While it’ll be awhile before you’re thinking about getting the grass in its best shape, this markdown is a great chance to be ready for next spring while also cutting gas and oil from the routine ahead of time.



