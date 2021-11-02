Here’s another chance to score D-Link’s Mini Smart Plug at the Amazon low of $15 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering D-Link’s Mini Smart Plug for *$14.99 shipped*. Down from the usual $25 tag, today’s 40% cut is a match for the all-time Amazon low. Designed to expand your current smart home ecosystem to just about any of your household appliances, this smart plug comes back by both Alexa and Assistant support, as well as all of the classic functions like timers, schedules, and multi-device pairing. With a compact design that won’t get in the way of your other sockets, these are perfect for adding a bit of extra efficiency to your morning routine, or bringing voice commands to your lights, appliances, and more. Head below for more options.



