EXPLAINER: Why are foreign tech firms pulling out of China?

HONG KONG (AP) — Yahoo Inc. is leaving the China market, suspending its services there as of Monday amid what it says is an “increasingly challenging” business and legal environment.



Foreign technology firms have been pulling out or downsizing their operations in mainland China as a strict data privacy law specifying how companies collect and store data takes effect.



Such companies have decided the regulatory uncertainty and reputational risks outweigh the advantages of staying in the huge market.



WHICH FOREIGN TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES HAVE RECENTLY DOWNSIZED OPERATIONS OR LEFT CHINA?



Yahoo Inc. said in a statement Tuesday its services in China stopped as of Nov. 1. Users visiting the Engadget China site run by Yahoo this week find a popup notice saying the site will not publish any new content.



Last month, Microsoft’s professional networking platform LinkedIn said it would shutter the Chinese version of its site this year and replace it with a jobs board with no social networking functions.



Epic Games, which operates the popular video game Fortnite, also says it will pull the game out of the China market as of Nov. 15. The game was launched in China via a partnership with the China's largest gaming company, Tencent, which owns a 40% stake in Epic.



WHY ARE COMPANIES LEAVING CHINA NOW?



The Personal Information Protection Law that took effect on Nov. 1 limits the amount of information companies are allowed to gather and sets standards for how it must be stored. Companies must get users' consent to collect, use or share data and provide ways for users to opt out of data-sharing.



Companies also must get permission to send users' personal information abroad.



The new law raises costs of compliance and adds to uncertainty for Western companies operating in China. Companies...