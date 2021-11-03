Seagate’s new One Touch portable USB-C SSDs on sale for the first time from $80

Amazon is now offering the Seagate One Touch 500GB Portable Solid-State Drive for *$79.99 shipped*. Normally fetching $95, you’re looking at the very first discount since launching earlier this year and a new all-time low. Seagate’s latest rendition of the popular One Touch lineup delivers a sleek SSD that’s covered in a stylish casing that pairs a unique plastic look with fabric on the sides. There’s also 1,030MB/s transfer speeds to rely on for quickly backing up files and the like, as well as USB-C connectivity for pairing to your Mac, iPad, and more out of the box. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then head below for more.



