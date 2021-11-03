Amazon Philips Hue early Black Friday sale up to 41% off color bulbs, light bundles, more

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is now offering up to 41% off select Philips hue smart home gear. You can now score the 3-pack of Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Bulbs for *$79.98 shipped*. Regularly up to $135, this is 41% or $55 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This 3-pack is currently on sale for $100 at Best Buy, for comparison. While these smart bulbs can be used hub-free over Bluetooth, they will also integrate nicely with existing Hue hub-based setups and the like. These A19 E26 bulbs can set the mood with up to 16 million color options controllable via voice commands or your smartphone. They will also last for up to 22 years (“25,000 lifetime hours”) and carry a 4+ star rating from over 900 Best Buy customers. More Philips Hue deals below.



