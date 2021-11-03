Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22494 with new mute call taskbar button

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time for Microsoft to deliver another new build to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. Windows 11 Build 22494 fixes a lot of bugs, but also introduces some known issues. The biggest addition to this build is the ability to mute and unmute the microphone directly from the taskbar during a Microsoft Teams call. The new build adds a new microphone icon to the taskbar when you start a Teams call. This shows your audio status, as well as what app is using the microphone, and lets you mute or unmute audio at any time.… [Continue Reading]