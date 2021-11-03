Motorola launches up to $600 off Android smartphone sale: razr 5G, G100, more from $180

Helping you beat the holiday rush, Motorola has launched Amazon matching several of the discounts, too. Our top pick is the Motorola razr 5G 256GB at *$799.99* in several styles. Down from the usual up to $1,400 going rate, today’s offer is marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time at the full $600 off.



Harking back to those old school flip phones from the mid-2000s, the second-generation razr smartphone arrives with much the same folding design centered around a 6.2-inch OLED display. That’s alongside 5G connectivity as well as 256GB of onboard storage and a Snapdragon 765G processor. Compared to Samsung’s latest, you’re also getting a larger secondary screen on the outside, as well as a notably larger 48MP camera sensor at a much lower price. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then head below for more.



