Battlefield 2042 Portal lets you create custom modes with aspects from previous games

Now that the Battlefield 2042 release date is drawing closer, it’s time to take a look at the most anticipated game mode yet: Portal. We first got a look at Portal back at EA Play in July, today we’re taking a deeper dive into the unique game mode that’s going to portray the largest undertaking in FPS gaming yet. Portal, if you’re unaware, allows you to combine classic content from Battlefield 3, Bad Company 2, and 1942 with the latest and greatest from 2042 into one chaotic game mode.



