BioBidet early Black Friday Amazon sale from $23: Bidet attachments, more up to 30% off

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to *30% off* BioBidet products. You can score the BioBidet SlimEdge Simple Bidet Toilet Attachment for *$22.99 shipped*. Regularly $35 or more, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It still fetches $35 at Home Depot for comparison. This is a quick and easy way to outfit your setup with bidet functionality that requires no electrical wiring or expertise. Silicone inserts keep everything in place with a simple control panel for water pressure and to adjust the dual nozzle heads. Rated 4+ stars from 1,000 Home Depot customers.



