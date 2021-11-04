The truths about running a business: What every startupper should know

Everybody has their two cents, and it’s easy to get lost in all the business advice and recommendations that are out there. While there are a ton of "musts", the insight about what not to do is of equal value. Being prepared for every scenario will not only save you a lot of time and resources but also make you better prepared for any kind of hardship along the way. As 20 percent of new businesses fail during the first two years of operation, and roughly half of all companies don't survive the first five years -- what will reverse… [Continue Reading]