Score off-season discounts on Rachio 3 HomeKit Sprinkler Controllers from $180, more

Amazon is now offering the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller starting at* $180 shipped* for the 8-zone offering. Typically fetching around $220, you’re looking at $40 in savings while matching our previous mention from back in October and coming within $8 of the best price this year. You can also upgrade to the 16-zone model for *$229.99*, down from $280. In either case, you’re looking at a notable off-season price cut for bringing smart home control into your lawn care routine for next spring. Alongside the added convenience of being able to remotely control or schedule your sprinkler system, there’s also the perks of automation that help save you money like avoiding watering when it’s predicted to rain and more. There’s also Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support to round out the package, too. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Best Buy shoppers. Head below for more.



