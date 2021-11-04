Blue Rhino’s flat top grill cooks up to 57 burgers at a time from $228 (Reg. $299)

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the Blue Rhino 4-Burner Liquid Propane Flat Top Grill for *$239.99 shipped*. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign up) will save an *additional 5%*, dropping the price to *$227.99*. Down from $299, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked on this flat top grill. Ready to cook “up to 57 burgers at a time,” this flat top grill also allows you to toss eggs, rice, bacon, and more on with ease. You won’t have to worry about using pans with the flat top either, as it is essentially the pan in and of itself. There are four burners under the top which deliver up to 62,000 BTU of heating potential as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars at Lowe’s. Head below for more.



