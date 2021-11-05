EVGA’s XR1 HDMI capture card delivers 4K60 passthrough with 1080p60 recording at $81.50

Amazon is offering the EVGA XR1 Capture Card for *$81.83 shipped*. Down from its normal going rate of between $95 and $110, today’s deal comes within $0.33 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This HDMI capture card offers 4K60 passthrough while recording 1080p60, making it great for high-end gaming setups where you stream to Twitch or YouTube Gaming. There’s a built-in audio mixer control dial that can adjust input and game volume, making tuning this capture card quite simple. On top of that, you can also use the EVGA XR1 for camera capture on Zoom calls if you have a DSLR with HDMI out thanks to its low-latency USB 3.0 connection. Head below for more.



