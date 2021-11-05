Apple hires former Tesla Autopilot software exec to bolster self-driving car effort
As reported by Bloomberg late on Friday, Apple has hired away Tesla’s former Autopilot software director Christopher Moore. Bloomberg says Moore will report to Stuart Bowers, another former Tesla employee.
Apple has been not-so-quietly working on a self-driving electric car project for more than five years, codenamed Project Titan. The group has seen much leadership turnover with reports claiming Apple keeps shifting the goalposts on what it wants to achieve.
