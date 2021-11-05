Take your grilling setup to the next level with Kamado Joe’s Joe Jr. at $249 (New low, $150 off)

Walmart is offering the Kamado Joe Joe Jr. 13.5-inch Charcoal Grill in Blaze Red for *$249 shipped*. Down from its normal list price of $399, today’s deal beats our last mention by $50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Joe Jr. is perfect for holiday cooking thanks to its large 148.5-square inches of grilling surface. Designed to be portable, you can use it at home or while on-the-go and it only weighs 68 pounds for easy transport. The thick-walled, heat-resistant shell “locks in smoke and moisture at any temperature” as well. You’ll also find that the Joe Jr. includes a built-in temperature gauge so you can keep an eye on cooking progress without even opening the lid. Head below for more.



