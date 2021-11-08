Twelve South’s StayGo USB-C Hub delivers 100W power passthrough at $85

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South StayGo USB-C Hub for* $85 shipped*. Marking the first discount in several months, you’re looking at $15 in savings from the usual $100 price tag. Twelve South’s StayGo USB-C Hub stands out from other models on the market with a slim form-factor that still manages to deliver plenty of connectivity options to your Mac and other devices. On top of its 4K 60Hz HDMI output, there’s also three USB-A slots, Gigabit Ethernet, and SD card readers. You’ll also be able to refuel your machine with a USB-C passthrough charging port that can deliver as much as 100W of power to your machine.



