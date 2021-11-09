Holiday 4K TV deals from $300: Samsung HDMI 2.1, Hisense, LG OLED, more up to $802 off

Amazon is now offering the 85-inch Samsung QLED Q70A Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV for *$1,997.99 shipped*. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $2,800 and currently on sale for $2,000 at Best Buy, today’s deal is $802 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This is a massive 85-inch 4K 120HZ panel with HDR support, built-in Alexa voice commands, and direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services. You’ll also find four HDMI 2.1 jacks, a pair of USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More early Black Friday 4K TV deals below from *$300*.



