Amazon offers Under Armour’s 3-pack Low Tab Socks for $10.50 (Reg. $15), more

Amazon is currently offering the 3-pack Under Armour Adult Essential Ultra Low Tab Socks in black for *$10.50 Prime shipped*. Regularly these socks are priced at $15 and today’s rate is a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking for a good stocking stuffer idea, this would be a fantastic choice. These lightweight socks are great to pair with tennis shoes and were designed to give you a barely-there feel. This style is great for both men or women alike and they feature a non-slip silicone grip on the back of the heel that help to keep your socks from sliding down. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.



