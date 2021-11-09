Check out the Ford F-150 Lightning up close with a 3D, AR experience through Google

Who said you have to wait until 2022 to see a new Ford F-150 Lightning in your driveway? Together with the help of Google, Ford just launched “F-150 Lightning: Strike Anywhere,” a 3D, augmented reality experience available anywhere using your smartphone. (The link is here.) The 3D animations allow you to browse through variations of the upcoming electric pickup, while the AR function lets you place a Lightning truck in front of you to visualize it in real life.



