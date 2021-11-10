Microsoft Launches the All-New Surface Laptop SE

Microsoft has recently unveiled the cheapest Surface model it ever released. Called Surface Laptop SE and specifically aimed at students, the device is available for just $249. The Surface Laptop SE was built from the very beginning to be affordable, so don’t expect top-notch performance. In fact, the actual specifications of the device clearly indicate it’s supposed to be an alternative to Chromebooks, therefore providing K-8 students with the essential package for their classrooms. The Surface Laptop SE sports an 11.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels, and it comes with a plastic Glacier construction. Power comes from Intel Celeron processors (N4020 and N4120) paired with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM. In terms of storage, you get either 64GB or 128GB eMMC, with the Surface Laptop SE also featuring Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, a front-facing camera, USB-A, USB-C, a headphone jack and an integrated microphone. Easy to repair Microsoft also ...