Apple Watch Series 5 runs watchOS 8 at $240 (Orig. $399+), more in refurb sale from $115

Today only, Woot is now offering a selection of previous-generation Apple Watch models in certified refurbished condition starting at* $114.99*. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. One particular standout is the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm at *$249.99*. That’s down from its original $429 price tag in order to mark the best price of the year at $10 below our previous mentions. There are also GPS + Cellular offerings and more on sale, as well.



While not the new Series 7, there’s still plenary of value to be had by going with the Apple Watch Series 5. You’re looking at nearly all of the same fitness features like ECG monitoring, exercise tracking, as well as the ability to keep tabs on heart rate and sleep. That’s alongside an always-on display (although not as large of a screen as the newer counterpart) and notifications from your iPhone. Plus, support for watchOS 8 rounds out the package. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.



