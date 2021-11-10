Precision BioSciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its third quarter.



On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.



The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 60 cents per share.



The genome editing company posted revenue of $24 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.5 million.



