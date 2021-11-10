Nordstrom Rack’s adidas Flash Sale takes up to 60% off popular shoes, apparel, more

Nordstrom Rack is currently having an adidas Flash Sale that’s offering* up to 60% off* styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Grand Court Leather Sneakers that are currently marked down to* **$50** *and originally sold for $65. These sneakers are great for everyday wear and they have a plush cushioning to help provide comfort with every step. This classic style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because they pair with jeans, shorts, joggers, khakis, and more. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

