Wahl’s Color Pro Cordless Hair Clipper lets you trim up before the holidays at $18 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper for *$18.37 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $30 or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our previous mention by nearly $6. If your budget got used to not paying for haircuts over the past two years, then this is a great way to keep the savings going by doing it yourself at home. Built with a rechargeable design, you’ll be able to use this hair clipper anywhere in your house, removing the restriction of being near a wall for an outlet. There are eight different guards included with Wahl’s kit here that are color-coded so you don’t have to remember numbers and sizes when clipping hair. Head below for more.



more…