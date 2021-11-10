Arcade1Up 2-player light-up Countercades see first deals at $200: TMNT, NBA Jam, more

Walmart is now offering some of the first price drops on the new Arcade1Up 2-player Countercade machines with light-up marquees. You can now score the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Marvel Superheroes, Mortal Kombat, NBA Jam Countercades at *$199.99 shipped*. Regularly $230, this is the first notable discount we have tracked on these relatively new releases from Arcade1Up. As you might know from our launch coverage, these are 2-player arcade machines with an 8-inch display, real-feel arcade controls, a pair of built-in games, and light-up marquees that will take the game room to the next level. With no assembly-required and coinless operation, these make for wonderful gamer gifts that take up much less space than the full-size machines. More details below and right here.



more…