Auto experts use Apple patents to create interactive 3D model of what the Apple Car might look like
The car experts over at Vanarama have created an impressive interactive 3D model of what they think the Apple Car could look like based on official Apple patents. The concept shows both the external design as well as the interior of the car. The model explains design decisions using helpful notes that detail the relevant Apple patent. It might be the best look at some of the ideas Apple could incorporate into its future car project.
