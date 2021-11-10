OnePlus 8T beats the advertised Black Friday price with $150 discount to $450 (New low)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked OnePlus 8T 256GB Android Smartphone for* $449.99 shipped** *when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $600, you’re looking at a new all-time low thanks to $150 in savings. This is not only $49 under our previous mention, but also below the advertised Black Friday price. With OnePlus 8T at today’s discounted price is one of the best values in the brand’s lineup of Android handsets. Powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, there’s a 6.55-inch 120Hz display, 5G connectivity, and Warp Charge technology. There’s also the bundled Buds Pro which deliver ANC on top of 38-hour playback and a Qi charging case. You can get a closer look at what to expect from the smartphone as well as the earbuds in our reviews, and then head below for more.



more…