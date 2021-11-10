EGO’s 56V self-propelled electric mower with headlights now $150 or more off at Lowe’s

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the EGO POWER+ 56V 20-inch Brushless Self-propelled Electric Lawn Mower for *$549 shipped*. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign up) will save an *additional 5%*, dropping the price to *$521.55*. Down from $699, you’re saving at least $150 here and today’s deal marks one of the biggest price drops that we’ve tracked for a setup like this. Delivering a 20-inch wide cutting deck, this self-propelled lawn mower “delivers the torque of gas” all from its brushless electric motor. The 7.5Ah battery allows you to cut for up to 60 minutes at a time. Plus, there are built-in headlights available if you end up doing yard chores after the sun goes down. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can head below for additional details.



